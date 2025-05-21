Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,111 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lyft by 10,225.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 424,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 420,274 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Lyft by 354.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 266,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 207,672 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $121,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $486,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 275.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

