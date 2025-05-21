Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 139 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $2,412,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,838.41. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at $41,138,620.80. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,778 shares of company stock worth $48,147,358. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.56, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.67. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

