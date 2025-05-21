Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 904 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.60.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $193.47 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.