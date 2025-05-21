Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,587 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,399,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 17,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 722,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $127,379,000 after purchasing an additional 718,631 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 961.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 646,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after buying an additional 585,394 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after buying an additional 426,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,248,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $220,045,000 after buying an additional 293,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,966 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $262,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,965,287.50. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,197.50. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $167.22 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.24 and its 200 day moving average is $162.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

