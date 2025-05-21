Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

CCRN opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

