Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $389.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.51. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.43 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

