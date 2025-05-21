Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,347 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.56 and a 200 day moving average of $183.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $684.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.