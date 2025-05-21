Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in PVH by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.42%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

