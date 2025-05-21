Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.73.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $296.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

