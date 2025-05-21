Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,942,000 after buying an additional 260,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,661 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $269,200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $249,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after buying an additional 1,017,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NET opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.82 and a beta of 1.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $372,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,020,008.96. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $7,511,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,279,290.07. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 529,199 shares of company stock valued at $68,401,233. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.