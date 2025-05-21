Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,721 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DY. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 61,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.89.

Shares of DY stock opened at $192.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $207.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.88.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

