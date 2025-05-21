Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lear by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

In other news, Director Rod Lache purchased 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,940.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $128.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

