Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Knife River by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 103,713 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter worth about $2,062,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $66.13 and a one year high of $108.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Knife River’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

