Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,410,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,380,820,000 after buying an additional 456,465 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,234,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,180,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,090,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,994,000 after buying an additional 92,208 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Barclays cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

