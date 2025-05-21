Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.66 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 275 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $3,942,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $182.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays set a $217.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.47.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

