Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,329.20. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $167,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,448.14. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

