Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,790,000 after buying an additional 949,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after buying an additional 602,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 482,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

