Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,521,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,428 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,625 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after purchasing an additional 894,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 72.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

