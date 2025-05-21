Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 632,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total value of $254,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,053.72. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $105.76 and a one year high of $190.11.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

