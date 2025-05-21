Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 313.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,856 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $146,230,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,202,000. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in Paramount Global by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,586,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,000 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,292,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Paramount Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,120,000 after buying an additional 1,593,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PARA opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.43%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

