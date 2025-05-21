Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 9,400 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of MARA in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MARA in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MARA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 372,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 899,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 135,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 55,010 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $825,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,146,804 shares in the company, valued at $62,202,060. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,315 shares of company stock worth $2,322,961 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MARA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 6.82. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. MARA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

