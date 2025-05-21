Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.03. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $178.74.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

