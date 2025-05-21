Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,967,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $48,919,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,622,000 after acquiring an additional 193,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $34,798,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE DRI opened at $207.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $211.82.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $474,418.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.