Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Post by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Post by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Post by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Post Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Post stock opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Post

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,835. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

