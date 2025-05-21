Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $196.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.03. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $196.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.