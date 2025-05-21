Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Air Lease by 5,245.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,506.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AL opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,064.60. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

