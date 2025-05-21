Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,137 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Federated Hermes worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.1%

FHI opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

