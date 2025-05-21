Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 597,456 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597,456 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.79, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $285,429.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 90,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,022.93. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,849 shares of company stock worth $5,531,346. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

