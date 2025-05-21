Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 811 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOPE opened at $197.11 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.69 and a 12-month high of $202.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.53.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

