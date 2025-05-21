Javier Olivan Sells 2,615 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $1,724,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,940.32. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.25, for a total transaction of $383,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $359,936.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.54, for a total transaction of $337,768.32.

On Monday, April 21st, Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total transaction of $199,626.14.

On Monday, April 14th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.45, for a total transaction of $338,321.60.

On Monday, April 7th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $296,813.44.

On Monday, March 31st, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.03, for a total transaction of $342,322.24.

On Monday, March 24th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.97, for a total transaction of $373,901.76.

On Monday, March 17th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.50, for a total transaction of $369,360.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.00, for a total transaction of $370,272.00.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $637.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $572.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $624.00 to $676.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,198,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $111,948,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,719,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,777,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,606,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $19,949,512,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

