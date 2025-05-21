Jonathan S. Mothner Sells 40,639 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

