Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) by 4,201.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC were worth $16,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 0.1%

KBDC stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.43 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 59.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Kayne Anderson BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Kayne Anderson BDC Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

