Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.
Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 59.80%. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBDC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,589,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
