Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,019 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $776.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $330.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

In related news, Director David L. Dunkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,036.20. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

