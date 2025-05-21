Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
KFS opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 755,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 244,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
