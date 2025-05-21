Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.57.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $476.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.59. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $366.92 and a 52 week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,299,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,907,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

