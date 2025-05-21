Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,123.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,542.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

