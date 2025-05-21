Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,049 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $161.46 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $183.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.