Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,421 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 218.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 102,067 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 643,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $34,967.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,436.10. The trade was a 6.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,189. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $14.98.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.36 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 172.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.