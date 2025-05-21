Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,452 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $642.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.23). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 121.10%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

