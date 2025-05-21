Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in FirstCash by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.8%

FirstCash stock opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.