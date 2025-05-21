Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of GATX by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Trading Down 0.7%

GATX opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $168.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.18.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on GATX

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.