Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 1,409.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 215,710 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,583,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,697,000 after buying an additional 11,812,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Financial Institutions Stock Down 0.8%

FISI opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

