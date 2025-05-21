Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 433.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Northwest Pipe worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.20. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. Analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sidoti raised Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,548. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

