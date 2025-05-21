Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

