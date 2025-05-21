Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Superior Group of Companies worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $161.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

