Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

Match Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Match Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 70,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. This represents a 106.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

