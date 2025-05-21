Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 746.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $5,088,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $109.27 and a 52 week high of $143.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

About Lindsay

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.