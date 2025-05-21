Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Costamare by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,077,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 112,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 257,422 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Costamare Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $440.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.14 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

Costamare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.