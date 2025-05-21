Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,343,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $4,792,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Onsemi by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

ON opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

